Cardi B Has Thoughts On The Lil' Kim Cyberbullying: 'I'm Tired Of It'

Cardi B is not here for any Lil' Kim hate.

On Tuesday (December 21), Bardi took to Twitter to sound off on the constant hate aimed at the rap titan. "I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet, supportive and a REAL F*CKIN LEGEND," the chart-topper wrote of her fellow New Year act. "I remember when I used to beef wit bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song F*CK YOU! [crying laughing emoji] I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about sh*t!"

Kim hate has been in overdrive after the release of her new video for “Santa Papi," a song featured on Nick Cannon's new film, Miracles Across 125th Street, and reactions to the clip have been rough.

Asked why she hasn’t collaborated with Kimmy, Cardi shared her take on the future team-up. "What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY?" she asked one user. "Before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS!"

Cardi ended up responding to a Lil' Kim fan account, which shared audio of her showing love to Kim and talking about the hopes of collaborating in the future. "I don’t rush things and I say this in all my interviews," she explained. "Until I don’t have the right song for a artist I’m not going to rush it cause if the song don’t make sense and it don’t do good then I will feel terrible. It don’t take away from her greatest."