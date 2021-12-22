Caroling In This Wild Area Is Wisconsin's Most Unique Christmas Tradition

With Christmas quickly approaching, Christmas traditions are precious to everyone. Whether it's something you do with your family, a certain way you decorate each year or a fun activity, traditions are carried on through generations.

Like families, states have certain long-lasting Christmas traditions that are fun and unusual. So, Insider set out to find the most unique Christmas traditions each state has to offer.

What is the most Unique Christmas tradition in Wisconsin?

Sing-A-Long Caroling Tours at the Cave of the Mounds.

"During weekends in December, Cave of the Mounds in Wisconsin offers Sing-A-Long Caroling Tours. The cave's acoustics will make your favorite holiday songs sound otherworldly."

Due to Covid, before heading to The Cave of the Mounds, make sure the Sing-A-Long Caroling Tours are happening. If you missed this year's, mark your calendars and plan ahead for next year!

