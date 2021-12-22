Chad Smith recently visited the studio of his Chickenfoot bandmate Sammy Hagar to jam some new tunes, but before they played music they talked about music, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer revealed something about that band that blew Hagar's mind.

When asked who brings in the "first idea" during RHCP sessions, Smith said that it's more of a collective effort.

"You know, there isn’t one guy," he divulged. "For the most part it’s music first and lyrics and melody later, but no one ever brings in a finished song idea."

The ex-Van Halen singer couldn't believe his ears. "That’s so weird, after all these years," he said in shock. "That is so incredible that you guys get along well enough to do that. Most bands would be in a fist fight after five minutes if it was a free for all like that. So much respect to you guys that you guys do it like that."

"I think that’s part of the longevity of our band," Smith replied. When then asked how long he thought RHCP would be able to keep making music, he admitted that there's not really a timeline. "I don’t know how long we can go," Smith said. "As long as we keep loving what we’re doing and feel relevant, making new music, everyone is still passionate about being in the band. We’re so f**king fortunate and lucky people still come out and see us. I don’t know why our music connects with people like that, but it’s a real gift and we’re so fortunate and we love it.

Fans will be able to too RCHP live again next year. See a full list of tour dates here and watch Smith and Hager's full interview and jam session above.