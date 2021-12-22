Here's Why Iman Shumpert Said LeBron James 'Ruined Basketball'

NBA veteran Iman Shumpert believes LeBron James "ruined basketball" when he joined the Miami Heat in 2010.

Shumpert, who was James' teammate during his post-Heat return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, appeared on the Bootleg Kev Podcast to discuss his recent Dancing with the Stars championship and several other topics.

When Bootleg Kev suggested Kevin Durant "ruined basketball" by joining the Golden State Warriors -- who were 73-9 prior to signing the former NBA MVP -- Shumpert reminded him of James' decision to team up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh as part of the "Big Three" in Miami.

“It wasn’t KD. It was LeBron first going to Miami. LeBron knows he ruined basketball. He thought he was making it better. Me personally, I loved the NBA for the loyalty that I thought was there. He basically knocked the fourth wall down.”