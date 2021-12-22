Indianapolis Colts' Ryan Kelly, Wife Mourn Unexpected Loss Of Baby Girl
By Dani Medina
December 22, 2021
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly and his wife Emma are mourning the loss of their baby, Mary Kate, who died last week, the two announced earlier this week on Instagram.
According to Emma Kelly's Instagram post, she was 19 weeks pregnant when the baby's heart stopped beating for "reasons unknown" on Wednesday (December 15). When she was rushed to the hospital, some bleeding was discovered.
Mary Katherine Kelly was born at 9:44 a.m. on December 17 after two days in the hospital and 24 hours in labor at the doctor's orders. She was 7 inches long and weight 3.67 ounces.
"I was so angry at first that I had to deliver her, only for it to become the biggest blessing out of this nightmare. It gave Ryan and I the opportunity to hold our little Saint, Mary Kate, before officially saying goodbye to her. These 19 weeks with her opened our hearts & souls more than we ever imagined possible & I’m forever grateful we had some time, earth-side, with the little girl who made us mom and dad," Emma Kelly said on Instagram.
She added that her and Ryan's faith is "unshaken."
Ryan Kelly, who did not play Sunday against the New England Patriots, said her daughter was "simply a miracle and always will be."
"I’m sorry you never got to open those sweet eyes and see us or take your first steps but you have angel wings now. You left this world too soon but we know God had a bigger purpose for you. Your mom and I find comfort knowing you’re being loved on by your great grandparents," he said on Instagram.
Colts coach Frank Reich said Ryan Kelly "will be given all the time he and his wife need and it is up to Kelly when he is ready to return to the team," according to IndyStar.
According to Emma Kelly's Instagram story, a memorial service for Mary Kate was held Tuesday.