New Nashville Exhibit Lets You Step Inside Iconic 'Friends' Sets

Even after airing its final episode more than 15 years ago, Friends continues to be one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

Maybe you've dreamed of hanging out with the gang at Central Perk, enjoying a cup of coffee on the iconic couch while you listen to Phoebe belt "Smelly Cat" or Joey talk about his day on the set of a soap opera. Or perhaps you always wanted to look around Monica and Rachel's spacious purple apartment. Thanks to a new exhibit coming to Nashville, you'll finally get the chance to live your dreams of exploring all the iconic sets, per the Tennessean.

The Friends Experience is coming to Nashville in 2022 and will give fans the chance to step inside all of their favorite sets, from Central Perk to the gang's apartments. The website describes the exhibit, which was created by Warner Bros. and Superfly X, as "an interactive celebration" of the show.