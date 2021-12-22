One Arrested After Pipe Bomb Found Inside Middle Tennessee Home

One man has been arrested after police discovered a pipe bomb inside a Middle Tennessee home earlier this week.

On Monday (December 20) evening, law enforcement officers responded to reports of a bomb inside a residence in the 300 block of Hickory Lane in Macon County, WKRN reports. According to an incident report, the device, which was later determined to be a pipe bomb, was found inside a backpack belonging to Trevor Newberry. He was staying at a home with a mother and daughter when the latter found the bomb in a bedroom. It is unclear if there was a personal connection between Newberry and the family he was staying with.

Macon County Sheriff's Office detectives arrived to investigate the five-inch-long device, finding it wrapped in black electrical tape with an orange fuse. Photos can be found here.

Detectives took the device out of the house and additional responders from the Tennessee Highway Patrol Bomb Unit were called to the scene. After confirming the device was a bomb, the unit took it apart to find 46 grams of gunpowder, which a sergeant said "would have made a large explosion" if detonated. The device was eventually taken to an ATF lab in Georgia where it could be safely detonated.

According to the news outlet, Newberry reportedly told officers that he had made the bomb a couple days earlier to blow up a stump in the yard.

Newberry was taken into custody at the Macon County Justice Center and faces several charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon and seven charges of reckless endangerment due to the five children and two adults who were inside the home at the time the bomb was discovered.