Prosecutors Show Off Brake Pad 'Trophy' Following Aguilera-Mederos Case

A prosecutor involved in the controversial Rogel Aguilera-Mederos case is getting backlash after a social media post shows a brake pad "trophy" celebrating the case.

Several Twitter posts are reposting a screenshot of a Facebook post from Jefferson County Deputy District Attorney Kayla Wildeman. The photo shows off a brake pad with the case number and "1-70 Crash" inscribed on a golden plate tacked to the pad.

Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban immigrant, was sentenced to a mandatory 110 years in prison following the tragic 2019 crash in Lakewood that left four people dead, several injured, and over two dozen vehicles damaged. The driver was driving a semi-truck downhill, but the brakes reportedly failed, leading him to slam into stopped traffic on Interstate 70.