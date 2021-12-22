This Asian Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In California
By Zuri Anderson
December 22, 2021
There are plenty of ways to enjoy delicious, juicy chicken: fried chicken, grilled chicken, chicken sandwiches, chicken parmesan, and many more. One of the most popular parts of this delectable poultry is chicken wings. It's even better when it's tossed in some sauce and served with blue cheese or ranch.
Wings and flats can be found at most bars, chicken joints, and other eateries that sell chicken. Since there are thousands of places serving chicken wings, where can you find the best of the best in California? According to Eat This, Not That!, you should head over to...
Here's what writers said about the restaurant's wings:
"Proving that chicken wings aren't just a sports bar staple are the Bone Kettle wings that are on the small plate menu alongside steak tartare and oxtail dumplings. Brined in citrus before they're fried, the chicken wings are served with charred lime and Thai chili at this Southeast Asian restaurant."
Don't stick around for just the wings. Make sure to try their other mouth-watering offerings, beers and Southeast Asian-inspired drinks.
Bone Kettle is located at 67 North Raymond Ave in Pasadena. They're available for dine-in and takeout.
