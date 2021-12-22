This Is The Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In Oregon

One of the best experiences you can have in life is an amazing meal from a restaurant. Sometimes you may have to pay a little extra or even travel just to get a taste of that food everyone's talking about. Whether it's a hole-in-the-wall local gem or a pristine fine-dining establishment, there's no shortage of exceptional eating moments in the United States.

That's what Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in every state. If you're looking for a life-changing meal in Oregon, writers say you should drop by...

The Painted Lady!

Here's what the website had to say about the restaurant and its offerings:

"Located in Newberg, The Painted Lady specializes in French-American cuisine with tasting menus and wine pairings. Dishes on the current tasting menu include tomato sorbet with basil oil and balsamic gel, butternut squash agnolotti, and a miso custard with shrimp and pickled red onions. One diner said everything was superb, 'Truly one of the best meals I've ever had anywhere (and I've traveled the world).'"