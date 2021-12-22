This Is The Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

December 22, 2021

Young Woman Eating Food At The Restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

One of the best experiences you can have in life is an amazing meal from a restaurant. Sometimes you may have to pay a little extra or even travel just to get a taste of that food everyone's talking about. Whether it's a hole-in-the-wall local gem or a pristine fine-dining establishment, there's no shortage of exceptional eating moments in the United States.

That's what Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in every state. If you're looking for a life-changing meal in Oregon, writers say you should drop by...

The Painted Lady!

Here's what the website had to say about the restaurant and its offerings:

"Located in Newberg, The Painted Lady specializes in French-American cuisine with tasting menus and wine pairings. Dishes on the current tasting menu include tomato sorbet with basil oil and balsamic gel, butternut squash agnolotti, and a miso custard with shrimp and pickled red onions. One diner said everything was superb, 'Truly one of the best meals I've ever had anywhere (and I've traveled the world).'"

You can find this extravagant restaurant at 201 S College St in Newberg. They're available for dine-in only.

Click here to check out other restaurants serving stellar experiences across the country.

