This Portland Chain Serves The Best Chicken Wings In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
December 22, 2021
There are plenty of ways to enjoy delicious, juicy chicken: fried chicken, grilled chicken, chicken sandwiches, chicken parmesan, and many more. One of the most popular parts of this delectable poultry is chicken wings. It's even better when it's tossed in some sauce and served with blue cheese or ranch.
Wings and flats can be found at most bars, chicken joints, and other eateries that sell chicken. Since there are thousands of places serving chicken wings, where can you find the best of the best in Oregon? According to Eat This, Not That!, you should head over to...
Here's what writers said about the restaurant chain's wings:
"Fire on the Mountain has nabbed several awards from the Buffalo Wing Festival over the years, including accolades for its lime-cilantro and voodoo ranch. The Portland-based wing institution, over the years, has expanded its empire with a brewing company and by selling some of its best sauces online. At the restaurants, sauces range in heat from sweet barbecue to mouth-burning El Jefe. Fire on the Mountain even has vegan wings: soy protein wrapped around a sugarcane 'bone.'"
Fire on the Mountain has three locations across the Portland area. They're available for dine-in and takeout.
