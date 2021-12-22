Watch: Utah Jazz Dancer Surprised With Proposal During On-Court Routine
By Dani Medina
December 22, 2021
Utah Jazz dancer Danielle Bush thought she was going to get fired Monday night when she didn't know the choreography to an on-court dance routine.
It turns out her now-fiancé planned the whole thing.
As Bush was trying to figure out the steps to the routine, the rest of the team kept going. Then her boyfriend, Brandon Heiser, got down on one knee and popped the question.
She said yes — but she was frustrated at first until she found out why her fellow teammates weren't batting an eye at Bush's missed choreography. Good thing the Utah Jazz caught the whole thing on video.
"My first thought is, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to lose my job.' I tried to make eye contact with my teammates, but they wouldn't stop being all smiley and giggly and they weren't helping me out!" Bush said, according to KSLTV.
Heiser said he enlisted the help of the Utah Jazz dance team's director, Ashley Kelson, to make this proposal big for Bush.
"He reached out about a month ago. I am so proud of the team. They kept it a secret for so long!" Kelson said.
To keep Bush out of the way when they were planning and choreographing the surprise proposal, Kelson sent her to a community event.
It all worked out, as Bush and Heiser said the proposal made them feel like they were the only two people at Vivint Arena on Monday night.
"Her reaction was what I will remember most. I didn't even notice the crowd," Heiser said.
"It was a beautiful moment and I really felt like it was just him and I in that room," Bush said.
That beautiful moment is one that will last forever.
"We are just super grateful and just really are taking in this moment that we had together," Bush said.