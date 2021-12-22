Watch: Utah Jazz Dancer Surprised With Proposal During On-Court Routine

By Dani Medina

December 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Utah Jazz dancer Danielle Bush thought she was going to get fired Monday night when she didn't know the choreography to an on-court dance routine.

It turns out her now-fiancé planned the whole thing.

As Bush was trying to figure out the steps to the routine, the rest of the team kept going. Then her boyfriend, Brandon Heiser, got down on one knee and popped the question.

She said yes — but she was frustrated at first until she found out why her fellow teammates weren't batting an eye at Bush's missed choreography. Good thing the Utah Jazz caught the whole thing on video.

"My first thought is, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to lose my job.' I tried to make eye contact with my teammates, but they wouldn't stop being all smiley and giggly and they weren't helping me out!" Bush said, according to KSLTV.

Heiser said he enlisted the help of the Utah Jazz dance team's director, Ashley Kelson, to make this proposal big for Bush.

"He reached out about a month ago. I am so proud of the team. They kept it a secret for so long!" Kelson said.

To keep Bush out of the way when they were planning and choreographing the surprise proposal, Kelson sent her to a community event.

It all worked out, as Bush and Heiser said the proposal made them feel like they were the only two people at Vivint Arena on Monday night.

"Her reaction was what I will remember most. I didn't even notice the crowd," Heiser said.

"It was a beautiful moment and I really felt like it was just him and I in that room," Bush said.

That beautiful moment is one that will last forever.

"We are just super grateful and just really are taking in this moment that we had together," Bush said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices