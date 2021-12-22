Watch: Utah Jazz Dancer Surprised With Proposal During On-Court Routine

Utah Jazz dancer Danielle Bush thought she was going to get fired Monday night when she didn't know the choreography to an on-court dance routine.

It turns out her now-fiancé planned the whole thing.

As Bush was trying to figure out the steps to the routine, the rest of the team kept going. Then her boyfriend, Brandon Heiser, got down on one knee and popped the question.

She said yes — but she was frustrated at first until she found out why her fellow teammates weren't batting an eye at Bush's missed choreography. Good thing the Utah Jazz caught the whole thing on video.

"My first thought is, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to lose my job.' I tried to make eye contact with my teammates, but they wouldn't stop being all smiley and giggly and they weren't helping me out!" Bush said, according to KSLTV.