Gwen Stefani Shares Never-Before-Seen Reaction To Blake Shelton's Proposal

One year after Blake Shelton popped the question, Gwen Stefani posted never-before-seen photos and videos from their engagement. The 'Cool' singer took to Instagram on Sunday (October 17) to share these special memories with her fans.

Stefani shared two videos and one photo from her engagement day. The first video shows her excited, emotional reaction to Blake's proposal. "Look we just got engaged!" Stefani exclaims while flashing her gorgeous ring to the camera, as 'Celebration' by Kool & The Gang plays in the background. Shelton can also be seen dancing around, as well, before planting a kiss on his fiance's cheek.

Following the adorable video, Stefani posted a photo depicting the moment Shelton popped the question. Stefani's sons, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, can be seen in the sweet image, too. Lastly, Stefani shared one last video showing of her engagement ring.

"One year ago today?!" she captioned the post. "October 17th, 2020 we got engaged! [Blake Shelton] I love you!"