Atlanta Bakery That Makes The Best Cake In Georgia Announces Big Change

By Kelly Fisher

December 23, 2021

Rhodes Family Bakery is making big changes… The iconic Atlanta bakery will close its doors on Cheshire Bridge Road location after nearly 70 years, 11 Alive reports — and the family is looking ahead to a new chapter.

The bakery, which makes the best cakes in the whole state, shared a statement on Instagram on Thursday (December 23), explaining what’s in store. The family explained that after the holidays, they aim to move Cheshire Bridge operations to their Roswell storefront, located at 880 Holcomb Bridge Road. George and Tommy Rhodes aim to spend more time with family after more than five decades in the business, and they’ll continue to run it with George’s son, George Rhodes IV.

“Rhodes Bakery is excited to announce a new milestone for our family and our next chapter as a business. After more than 50 years of baking, brothers George and Tommy Rhodes are reducing their baking duties to spend more time with family. It has been their life work to serve the Atlanta community, and we are so proud of their legacy.
“…While the Rhodes tradition continues, the Cheshire Bridge location will always hold a near and dear place in our hearts. Established in 1953, it was the first free-standing bakery in Georgia and home to many regular customers. We are so grateful for the relationships we have built there over the years.”

Rhodes Family Bakery thanked Atlanta for 91 years of support, and looked ahead to the next 91 years ahead. See the family’s statement here:

