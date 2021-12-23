Britney Spears Belts, Calls Out Family: 'I Needed To Be My Own Cheerleader'

Britney Spears has music on her mind after being released from her recently terminated conservatorship.

On Wednesday (December 22), the pop titan, 40, showed off some vocal technicians in a bathroom. “Just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader [shrug emoji]. God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found,” she captioned the clip, before sharing a bit of her accomplishments.

“I just read up on my self and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music,” her since-deleted caption read. "Spears has sold 33.6 million albums in the U.S. and ranks as the 18th-best selling album artist in the Nielsen era. Her songs have drawn 25 billion in cumulative radio airplay audience and 2.6 billion on-demand U.S. audio and video streams combined and she's sold 39.8 million singles (36.9 million via downloads)."

Spears went on to share that she is reminding herself and the world of who she is. "Yes … I will be my own cheerleader … why ???? I'm here to remind my white "classy" family that I haven't forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣" she continued, adding: "Pssss new song in the works … I'm gonna let you know what I mean.”

Earlier this week, word spread that her father, Jamie Spears, has asked the court to continue to have the superstar’s estate pay his legal fees in his fight for the almost 14-year legal set-up. As of late, an investigation has been put into place to find out how Jamie managed her money over the decade-plus arrangement.