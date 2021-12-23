Dogs Wake Up Stonegate Family, Saves Them From Home Fire
By Zuri Anderson
December 23, 2021
Thanks to some vigilant pets, a Denver family was able to escape an ongoing fire outside their home Thursday morning (December 23).
South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a burning home in the Stonegate community of Douglas County, CBS 4 reports. Firefighters pulled up to the scene on Hedgeway Drive and found "a large volume of fire and smoke visible."
Roughly 30 minutes after their initial tweet, South Metro Fire says:
"The fire is under control and all searches of the interior are clear. Everyone evacuated safely and there are no injuries. Firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots and ventilate smoke."
According to fire officials, the people inside the home woke up to their dogs barking at them, alerting them to the flames. The heroic dogs also got out safely, they added.
The flames left the home and property damaged, reporters say. South Metro Fire is still investigating the cause of the blaze.
This isn't the first time pets have saved their family or owners from dangerous situations. Last week, a dog was getting much kudos for alerting parents about their baby not breathing. A pet cat was able to sniff out a lethal gas leak in an Oregon home earlier this year.