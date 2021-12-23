Dogs Wake Up Stonegate Family, Saves Them From Home Fire

Thanks to some vigilant pets, a Denver family was able to escape an ongoing fire outside their home Thursday morning (December 23).

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a burning home in the Stonegate community of Douglas County, CBS 4 reports. Firefighters pulled up to the scene on Hedgeway Drive and found "a large volume of fire and smoke visible."

Roughly 30 minutes after their initial tweet, South Metro Fire says:

"The fire is under control and all searches of the interior are clear. Everyone evacuated safely and there are no injuries. Firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots and ventilate smoke."