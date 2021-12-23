Mariah Carey Pranks McDonald's Staff Before Ordering A Burger In A Red Gown

For the second prank, MC's assistants attempted to order a Big Mac and coffee in Portuguese, leaving the staff visibly frustrated. That is until Mariah and her glitzy, red gown walked inside, surprising the overjoyed employees and taking photos with many of them, all while highlighting items from her infamous Mariah Menu.

The funny moments comes just weeks after McDonalds announced that their limited-edition line of Mariah Carey-themed merchandise in coordination with the "Mariah Menu". In the first, ornamented commercial for the Mariah Menu, the star dazzles in a shiny red gown as the McDonald's lights flicker, and the opening notes to her diamond record, "All I Want For Christmas", plays in the background. Before breaking out into song with a chicken nugget in tow, Mariah says:

“This holiday season, you’re not getting the Mariah meal. You’re getting the Mariah Menu, and it’s free!”