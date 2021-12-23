New England Trooper Carries Man With Alzheimer's Lost In Storm To Safety
By Jason Hall
December 23, 2021
A New England trooper is being celebrated for his heroic efforts after locating an elderly man with Alzheimer's lost in a snow storm and carrying the man to safety.
The Maine State Police Department shared a dash cam video its Facebook account Wednesday (December 22) showing Trooper Tyler Harrington holding Bernard Perry, 82, in his arms as he walked past his vehicle.
The department said Harrington located Perry, who was suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite, in a ditch on Mudget Hill Road in Vassalboro.
Maine State Police said troopers gathered intelligence information from a town plow truck driver who claimed to have seen the man walking in the area early Wednesday morning and Harrington arrived at around 5:00 a.m.
Maine State Trooper locates missing elderly man and carries him to safety On Wednesday, December, 22, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. Maine State Police responded to a report of an elderly man with Alzheimer’s that had wandered away from his home in Vassalboro. Troopers responded to the scene and started searching the area. Troopers were able to gather intelligence information from a town plow truck driver that saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during the storm. Trooper Tyler Harrington was able to locate the man in a ditch on Mudget Hill Rd. in Vassalboro. The man, 82 year old Bernard Perry was suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite. Trooper Harrington carried Perry to his cruiser as he was unable to walk and awaited the arrival of an ambulance. Perry was transported to Maine General Hospital in Augusta where he is recovering from his injuries. We are grateful Bernard Perry was found in a timely manner and is recuperating. We are also thankful for Trooper Harrington, Maine State Police Troopers and all Law Enforcement Officers in Maine who do an exceptional job protecting the citizens of Maine and all those who visit our great state.Posted by Maine State Police on Wednesday, December 22, 2021
“Trooper Harrington carried Perry to his cruiser as he was unable to walk and awaited the arrival of an ambulance,” the department wrote in the post.
The Maine State Police Department's post was shared more than 2,000 times and several Facebook commenters called Harrington "a true hero."
“We are grateful Bernard Perry was found in a timely manner and is recuperating,” State Police wrote. “We are also thankful for Trooper Harrington, Maine State Police Troopers and all Law Enforcement Officers in Maine who do an exceptional job protecting the citizens of Maine and all those who visit our great state.”