New England Trooper Carries Man With Alzheimer's Lost In Storm To Safety

A New England trooper is being celebrated for his heroic efforts after locating an elderly man with Alzheimer's lost in a snow storm and carrying the man to safety.

The Maine State Police Department shared a dash cam video its Facebook account Wednesday (December 22) showing Trooper Tyler Harrington holding Bernard Perry, 82, in his arms as he walked past his vehicle.

The department said Harrington located Perry, who was suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite, in a ditch on Mudget Hill Road in Vassalboro.

Maine State Police said troopers gathered intelligence information from a town plow truck driver who claimed to have seen the man walking in the area early Wednesday morning and Harrington arrived at around 5:00 a.m.