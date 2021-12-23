These Are The Highest-Earning Cities In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

December 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Most high-paying jobs are associated with bigger cities, and while that may typically be the case, there are smaller cities outside of major metropolitan areas that also have jobs that pay well. Using data gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau, Stacker compiled a list of the 20 highest-earning cities in Tennessee, including one town in the mid-state that took the top spot.

According to the website, where a person lives plays a "substantial" factor in what they can earn and that "data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual's educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location."

So what is the highest-earning city in Tennessee?

Brentwood

According to the report, Brentwood has a median household income of $168,688, coming in $50,000 higher than the next Tennessee city on the list and more than 168% higher than the national average. Nearly 75% of households earn more than $100,000 per year and less than 3% earn less than $15,000 per year.

Here are the Top 20 highest-earning cities in Tennessee:

  1. Brentwood
  2. Germantown
  3. Collierville
  4. Signal Mountain
  5. Farragut
  6. Lakeland
  7. Arlington
  8. Franklin
  9. Mt. Juliet
  10. Spring Hill
  11. Bartlett
  12. White House
  13. Oakland
  14. Hendersonville
  15. La Vergne
  16. Smyrna
  17. Murfreesboro
  18. Maryville
  19. Goodlettsville
  20. Nashville-Davidson

Check out the full report and breakdown of each city here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices