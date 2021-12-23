These Are The Highest-Earning Cities In Tennessee

Most high-paying jobs are associated with bigger cities, and while that may typically be the case, there are smaller cities outside of major metropolitan areas that also have jobs that pay well. Using data gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau, Stacker compiled a list of the 20 highest-earning cities in Tennessee, including one town in the mid-state that took the top spot.

According to the website, where a person lives plays a "substantial" factor in what they can earn and that "data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual's educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location."

So what is the highest-earning city in Tennessee?

Brentwood

According to the report, Brentwood has a median household income of $168,688, coming in $50,000 higher than the next Tennessee city on the list and more than 168% higher than the national average. Nearly 75% of households earn more than $100,000 per year and less than 3% earn less than $15,000 per year.

Here are the Top 20 highest-earning cities in Tennessee:

Brentwood Germantown Collierville Signal Mountain Farragut Lakeland Arlington Franklin Mt. Juliet Spring Hill Bartlett White House Oakland Hendersonville La Vergne Smyrna Murfreesboro Maryville Goodlettsville Nashville-Davidson

Check out the full report and breakdown of each city here.