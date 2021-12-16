These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The Most Fun In The U.S.

When you think of a "fun" city, you may picture the likes of New York City, Los Angeles or Las Vegas. However even some smaller cities where the cost of living is lower than large metropolitan areas still have some fun activities and exciting restaurants and bars that keep residents and visitors entertained.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities, including 150 of the most populated cities, across the country to determine which are the most fun, and several in Tennessee made the cut.

So which Tennessee cities are some of the most fun in the country?

No. 27: Nashville

No. 29: Knoxville

No. 58: Chattanooga

No. 67: Memphis

All four of cities ranked int the top half of the list, including Nashville which had the highest ranking of the bunch. With a famous moniker like Music City, it's no wonder why this popular destination received high marks in both the entertainment/recreation and nightlife/parties categories.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three factors: entertainment & recreation, nightlife & parties, and costs. These factors were then evaluated using 65 relevant metrics, including number of attractions, restaurants per capita, water and amusement parks per capita, shopping centers per capita, ideal weather, bar accessibility, music venues per capita, average price of party ticket, average food/drink price, movie costs, cost of living, and many more.

Check out the full report here.