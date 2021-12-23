This Wisconsin Suburb Was Named One Of The Best In America

If you're looking for a new suburb to move to, you may want to consider some of the best suburbs in America.

StorageCafe.com set out to find the best suburbs across the United States to live in.

"Suburbs haven’t always been able to fully compete with cities in terms of lifestyle offerings. But many of today’s ‘suburbia cities’ and towns can. Expectations have shifted in recent years and many of those who eye the suburbs as their next place to call home want more than your usual bedroom community."

To find which suburbs were the best, StorageCafe.com ranked each area by looking at the following criteria:

The local median household income

Housing affordability index, an indicator that shows the local housing cost – both rents and home values – related to income

Local employment opportunities (businesses/1,000 people) and their corresponding average wage

Population density measured as people per square mile

The number of retail stores and restaurants per 1,000 of the local population

Park and recreation area square footage per capita

Public schools ranking

Crime rate, defined as offenses known to law enforcement as a percentage of the population

The availability of self-storage as it's a service most likely associated with moving

So, which Wisconsin suburb was named one of the best to live in for city-like living in America?

Mequon was listed as the 14th best suburb.

According to the report, here are the 20 best suburbs that blend suburban and urban living:

Southlake, Texas Lake Forest, Illinois Highland Park, Illinois Geneva, Ilinois Calabasas, California Burr Ridge, Illinois Oakland, New Jersey Brentwood, Tennessee Northbrook, Illinois Garden City, New York Venice, Florida Port Washington, New York Agoura Hills, California Mequon, Wisconsin Deerfield, Illinois Franklin Lakes, New Jersey Glenview, Illinois Laguna Beach, California Alpharetta, Georgia Dedham, Massachusetts

To see the full report, click here.