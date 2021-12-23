This Wisconsin Suburb Was Named One Of The Best In America
By Hannah DeRuyter
December 23, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
If you're looking for a new suburb to move to, you may want to consider some of the best suburbs in America.
StorageCafe.com set out to find the best suburbs across the United States to live in.
"Suburbs haven’t always been able to fully compete with cities in terms of lifestyle offerings. But many of today’s ‘suburbia cities’ and towns can. Expectations have shifted in recent years and many of those who eye the suburbs as their next place to call home want more than your usual bedroom community."
To find which suburbs were the best, StorageCafe.com ranked each area by looking at the following criteria:
- The local median household income
- Housing affordability index, an indicator that shows the local housing cost – both rents and home values – related to income
- Local employment opportunities (businesses/1,000 people) and their corresponding average wage
- Population density measured as people per square mile
- The number of retail stores and restaurants per 1,000 of the local population
- Park and recreation area square footage per capita
- Public schools ranking
- Crime rate, defined as offenses known to law enforcement as a percentage of the population
- The availability of self-storage as it's a service most likely associated with moving
So, which Wisconsin suburb was named one of the best to live in for city-like living in America?
Mequon was listed as the 14th best suburb.
According to the report, here are the 20 best suburbs that blend suburban and urban living:
- Southlake, Texas
- Lake Forest, Illinois
- Highland Park, Illinois
- Geneva, Ilinois
- Calabasas, California
- Burr Ridge, Illinois
- Oakland, New Jersey
- Brentwood, Tennessee
- Northbrook, Illinois
- Garden City, New York
- Venice, Florida
- Port Washington, New York
- Agoura Hills, California
- Mequon, Wisconsin
- Deerfield, Illinois
- Franklin Lakes, New Jersey
- Glenview, Illinois
- Laguna Beach, California
- Alpharetta, Georgia
- Dedham, Massachusetts
To see the full report, click here.