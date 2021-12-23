WATCH: Popular Group Reunites As Major Wrestling Star Makes AEW Debut

Kyle O'Reilly is officially 'All Elite' and the group formerly known to NXT fans as 'Undisputed Era' appears to have reunited.

O'Reilly made his anticipated All Elite Wrestling debut on Wednesday (December 23) night by helping longtime friend (and rival) Adam Cole defeat Orange Cassidy in the opening match of Dynamite on TNT.

O'Reilly attacked Cassidy while his former reDRagon and Undisputed Era partner Bobby Fish had referee Bryce Remsburg was distracted, leading to Cole hitting his finisher, 'The Boom,' to score the pinfall.

The trio then warded off a response from Cassidy's fellow 'Best Friends' faction members Trent? and Chuck Taylor.

Last week, Cole told fellow 'SuperKliq' members the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) that he had "the best Christmas present" lined up for AEW's special 'Holiday Bash' edition of Dynamite, leading to speculation that O'Reilly, whose contract with WWE had expired earlier this month, was set to debut.