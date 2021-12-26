Machine Gun Kelly superfan Chevelle got the surprise of her life for her 10th birthday. The young girl, who sang "My Ex's Best Friend" on stage with MGK during a tour stop in St. Louis, invited the rapper-turned-rocker to her birthday party. He couldn't make it in person, so he enlisted The Kelly Clarkson Show to help surprise Chevelle with a virtual birthday song.

When she saw him on the screen, Chevelle immediately started tearing up. After serenading her, MGK gifted her his signature pink guitar. "As you grow in this life, and as things try to take away your light, just hold onto it," he told her. "Protect your light. Don’t let people tell you what to like or what to do or how to be. You are a light so just hold onto that and protect that. Happy 10th birthday. I love you very much."

"Okay I’m gonna go cry for two hours in my room from cuteness overload," MGK told the camera after their sweet interaction. Watch the emotional clip above.

Last month, MGK brought his 12-year-old daughter Casie as his date to the AMAs, where he won Favorite Rock Artist award. See photos of the father-daughter duo here.