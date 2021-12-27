Demi Lovato Shaves Head & Debuts New Buzzcut On Instagram
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 27, 2021
Demi Lovato is making some major changes before we ring in the New Year.
The singer revealed their new shaved head to their 122 million followers on Instagram over the holiday weekend.
Lovato captioned the video with the hashtag "#freshstart." They also explained that the compilation of poses was shot on FaceTime by photographer and director Angelo Kritikos.
The video shows Lovato posing against a beautiful snowy, mountainous backdrop.
Later on, the star posted a mirror selfie to their Instagram story further showing off the new hairstyle.
The drastic change in hair may not come as a complete surprise to fans or anyone who has stayed up to date with the two-time Grammy Award nominee.
Lovato expressed their desire to shave their head earlier this year in an interview with Glamour in which they explained their recent hair choices have been an attempt to break out of the heteronormative box they've felt confined to.
"What I'm encouraging people to do is just make choices for themselves," they said. "Autonomy, for me, is what changed my life."
Lovato publicly came out as gender non-binary in May and updated their pronouns to they/them.
They also opened up to PEOPLE about struggling to fit in with the "sexy, feminine pop star and actress image," saying that, "I really believe that when I overdosed in 2018, it was because I was ignoring my truth."