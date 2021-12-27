Demi Lovato Shaves Head & Debuts New Buzzcut On Instagram

Demi Lovato is making some major changes before we ring in the New Year.

The singer revealed their new shaved head to their 122 million followers on Instagram over the holiday weekend.

Lovato captioned the video with the hashtag "#freshstart." They also explained that the compilation of poses was shot on FaceTime by photographer and director Angelo Kritikos.

The video shows Lovato posing against a beautiful snowy, mountainous backdrop.

Later on, the star posted a mirror selfie to their Instagram story further showing off the new hairstyle.