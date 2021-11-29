Elliot Page Impresses Fans With Six-Pack In Shirtless Selfie

Elliot Page showed off his hard work amid the holiday weekend.

On Sunday (November 28), the actor, 34, showed off his six-pack abs in a shirtless mirror selfie to his 5.7 million followers. "Oh good my new phone works," the star captioned the post, which was met with some overwhelming thirst from followers and more than 1.7 million likes. Among those users included Awkwafina, Tommy Dorfman and more.

Back in May, Page, whose pronouns are he/they, shared the outcome of his chest surgery in a poolside photo. "Trans bb's first swim trunks," he captioned the post, using the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.

As we previously reported, the Juno star came out as transgender, announcing themselves as Elliot in a coming-out message in December 2020. Just a few months later, the star opened up about the public announcement in an interview with Oprah. "I was expressing this to people in my life much before posting that letter and telling people for the first time and knowing I wanted a moment to become comfortable in myself and to be able to get to that point," he explained during the sit-down chat. "For me, in this time we’re in right now and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so.”