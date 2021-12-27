Miranda Lambert Teams Up With 'Queer Eye' For New Song ‘Y’all Means All’

As Queer Eye's Fab Five head to Austin, Texas, they're being welcomed by local legend Miranda Lambert.

The star is teaming up with the Netflix show for a new track titled "Y'all Means All."

Lambert announced that the song would debut in a new trailer for the upcoming sixth season, which premieres on December 31.

"Here's one last surprise for y'all this year! A new song 'Y'all Means All' will be out on 12/31 to celebrate the new season of @QueerEye that filmed all in Texas!" Lambert wrote.

The show's official Twitter shared the announcement and attached some praise for Lambert calling her "... THE country music queen."

Check out the trailer below to hear a sneak peek of the song.