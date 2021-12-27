Miranda Lambert Teams Up With 'Queer Eye' For New Song ‘Y’all Means All’
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 27, 2021
As Queer Eye's Fab Five head to Austin, Texas, they're being welcomed by local legend Miranda Lambert.
The star is teaming up with the Netflix show for a new track titled "Y'all Means All."
Lambert announced that the song would debut in a new trailer for the upcoming sixth season, which premieres on December 31.
"Here's one last surprise for y'all this year! A new song 'Y'all Means All' will be out on 12/31 to celebrate the new season of @QueerEye that filmed all in Texas!" Lambert wrote.
The show's official Twitter shared the announcement and attached some praise for Lambert calling her "... THE country music queen."
Check out the trailer below to hear a sneak peek of the song.
Season 6 is almost here henny!! 🌈 Put on your cowboy boots because Texas here we come 🤠💖 The new season rides in this Friday! AND get a sneak peek of @mirandalambert's new song in our trailer before you can hear it on Friday. pic.twitter.com/TxNqhHIqGB— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) December 27, 2021
Lambert has been giving her fans a lot to celebrate over the holiday season. This year she released a Christmas album called Hell of a Holiday with her band Pistol Annies.
"We got all warm and fuzzy," she told PEOPLE about recording the album a whole year before its release. "I think it helped that we did write a lot of the meat of the record at Christmas time when the tree was up. It was a little easier than writing it all in July."
Lambert will be joined the Fab Five's Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown when the new season of Queer Eye premieres on December 31.