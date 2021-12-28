Bob Stoops 'OK' With Tequila Bath If Oklahoma Beats Oregon In Alamo Bowl

During the college football season, it's common to see head coaches drenched in Gatorade by their players. But during bowl season, all bets are off. Coaches can get a bucket of mayonnaise, french fries or Cheez-Its dumped on them.

For Oklahoma Sooners interim coach Bob Stoops, he said he'd be OK with a different kind of deluge.

During an Alamo Bowl press conference Tuesday, The Athletic's Jason Kersey asked Stoops, "We've seen bowls douse coaches in mayonnaise, Cheez-Its, et cetera. I'm wondering what you would think about a tequila bath? Specifically, a Rock N Roll Tequila bath."

The legendary Sooners coach responded in a legendary way, "That'd be OK. What's the administration gonna do? Fire me?"