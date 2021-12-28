Bob Stoops 'OK' With Tequila Bath If Oklahoma Beats Oregon In Alamo Bowl
By Dani Medina
December 28, 2021
During the college football season, it's common to see head coaches drenched in Gatorade by their players. But during bowl season, all bets are off. Coaches can get a bucket of mayonnaise, french fries or Cheez-Its dumped on them.
For Oklahoma Sooners interim coach Bob Stoops, he said he'd be OK with a different kind of deluge.
During an Alamo Bowl press conference Tuesday, The Athletic's Jason Kersey asked Stoops, "We've seen bowls douse coaches in mayonnaise, Cheez-Its, et cetera. I'm wondering what you would think about a tequila bath? Specifically, a Rock N Roll Tequila bath."
The legendary Sooners coach responded in a legendary way, "That'd be OK. What's the administration gonna do? Fire me?"
Kersey asked Stoops about the specific tequila brand because Stoops was recently named a partner of the company, whose majority ownership is made up of a group of Oklahomans.
Stoops, the winningest coach in Oklahoma history, is now the interim head coach for the Sooners in its bowl game after head coach Lincoln Riley took the USC Trojans gig. Oklahoma's new head coach is Brett Venables.
Oklahoma is scheduled to face Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Wednesday (December 29) at 8:15 p.m. in San Antonio, Texas.