Football World Reacts To The Death Of John Madden
By Jason Hall
December 29, 2021
One of the NFL's most beloved ambassadors has died.
John Madden, the Super Bowl winning Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, legendary commentator and popular video namesake, has died at the age of 85, the National Football League confirmed in an official statement.
The NFL said Madden passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (December 28) morning.
"Nobody loved football more than Coach," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on behalf of the league. "He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."
Madden led the then-Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl XI victory over the Minnesota Vikings in 1977 and retired in 1978 with a 103-32-7 career coaching record and a 76.3% winning percentage, the highest in NFL history.
The Las Vegas Raiders released the following statement regarding Madden's death:
"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden.
"Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable."
Several other notable names in the football world shared personal stories of the legendary coach and broadcaster amid news of his passing Tuesday evening.
The football world today is celebrating the life of John Madden, a man whose relentless passion for the game & unique career will leave an indelible mark on the sport forever. A member of the Class of 2006, Madden died Tuesday. He was 85.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 29, 2021
"Football has been my life, and it's given me so much."— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 29, 2021
Today we lost a legend.— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 29, 2021
#Raiders owner Mark Davis, on John Madden: "He Was A Raider !!!"— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 29, 2021
The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden.— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021
"There's never going to be another John Madden" - @SteveMariucci pic.twitter.com/Vi1YFUGDcj— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) December 29, 2021
I’m incredibly saddened to hear this. I’m kind of surprised at my emotion.— Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) December 29, 2021
I honestly didn’t know John Madden that well, but meeting him and his family years ago at the Super Bowl in Dallas… and making them laugh, will always be one of my favorite moments in life.— Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) December 29, 2021
John Madden, the G.O.A.T. pic.twitter.com/dnEvOnF6ZY— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2021
R.I.P Legendary Coach Madden it was a honor to meet you and to be on the front cover of my favorite game of all time Madden!! #nfl #titanup 🏈🏈 so many memories playing Madden growing up! pic.twitter.com/QDpdZrFcUb— Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) December 29, 2021
Transformational. Generational.— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 29, 2021
These words are too often used inappropriately when talking sports personalities in general. It IS appropriate to use when talking about John Madden, and there is no need to explain why. It just is what it is. He changed the game. #RIP legend.
First job out of college in ‘96 was as PR intern with Green Bay Packers. Meeting John Madden when he came in with CBS broadcast team was a thrill. I was literally the lowest man on the totem pole and he was always down to earth and gracious with his time. Sad day for football. 🙏— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 29, 2021
In honor of the life & legacy of @ProFootballHOF head coach John Madden, @nflnetwork will air John Madden: A Football Life & America’s Game: 1976 Oakland Raiders TONIGHT starting at 8:30p ET— NFL Media (@NFLMedia) December 29, 2021
From our continuing @NFLTotalAccess coverage of John Madden’s passing: I was covering the #Giants in 2007 when John Madden called Tom Coughlin to thank him for playing the #Patriots to win in Week 17. You could tell what it meant to Coughlin. pic.twitter.com/1AoVkJYo36— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 29, 2021
I was asked my thoughts about John Madden minutes after learning of his passing. #RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/N2anl8DsEd— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) December 29, 2021
For anyone who grew up in the 1970s, John Madden's presence enhanced the entire football experience. He became a more integral part of the sport as time passed. He was football. He is football. His name will always be synonymous with the game.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 29, 2021
Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones: “I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more.” pic.twitter.com/woRffvTwox— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021
After his retirement from coaching, Madden went on to a legendary broadcasting career as the first NFL color analyst to contribute to all four major networks: CBS (1979-93), FOX (1994-2001), ABC (2002-05) and NBC (2006-08), before retiring ahead of the 2008 season.
Madden is also the namesake of EA Sports' popular Madden NFL Football video game franchise, initially lending his voice and likeness to the series in 1988.
Madden was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his coaching career in 2006.