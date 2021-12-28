Football World Reacts To The Death Of John Madden

One of the NFL's most beloved ambassadors has died.

John Madden, the Super Bowl winning Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, legendary commentator and popular video namesake, has died at the age of 85, the National Football League confirmed in an official statement.

The NFL said Madden passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (December 28) morning.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on behalf of the league. "He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

Madden led the then-Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl XI victory over the Minnesota Vikings in 1977 and retired in 1978 with a 103-32-7 career coaching record and a 76.3% winning percentage, the highest in NFL history.

The Las Vegas Raiders released the following statement regarding Madden's death:

"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden.

"Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable."

Several other notable names in the football world shared personal stories of the legendary coach and broadcaster amid news of his passing Tuesday evening.