PHOTO: Madden NFL 22 Officially Announces Cover Athletes

The speculation was correct: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will grace the cover of EA Sports' latest 'Madden' game.

The two Super Bowl LV opponents were revealed as cover athletes for 'Madden NFL 22' on Thursday (June 17) after many expected both to be featured based on an advertisement teasing two goats earlier in the week.

Brady ('Madden NFL 18') and Mahomes ('Madden NFL 20') are now the first active NFL players to appear on multiple 'Madden' covers. The game's namesake, Pro Football Hall of Fame coach John Madden, had previously appeared on the cover every year from game's debut in 1988 until 2000.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders also appeared on multiple covers, once alongside Madden in 2000 as an active player and again in 2013 as part of a commemorative cover specifically for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 editions of the game after his retirement.

" Two Super Bowl Champions Two @NFL MVPS. "Two 2x Madden Cover Athletes The Greatest Cover of All-Time #Madden22," the game's verified account tweeted along with a photo of Brady and Mahomes.