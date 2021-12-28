Here Is Where You Can Find The Best Burger In Missouri

One of America's most beloved entrees is burgers. Whether it's for lunch, dinner or a celebration, you can never go wrong with a burger.

If you're looking for the best burger around the state, Eat This, Not That! set out to find the best burger in each state.

"Sure, you can pull through the McDonald's drive-thru when you're craving a beef patty on a bun. But there's something special about eating a gourmet burger—one that has fancy condiments, a special bun, or a slice of artisanal cheese."

Here is how Eat This, Not That! says they found the best burgers around:

"To come up with this list, Yelp went through the "burgers" category and found the best burger restaurant in each state. In this case, "best" is defined by both Yelp's star ratings and by how many reviews each restaurant has."

So, where can you get the best burger in Missouri?

JohnBoy at Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville.

Here is what the report had to say about JohnBoy at Mary Jane Burgers & Brew.

"Almost all of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew's burger options come topped with even more meat. The JohnBoy is extra-loaded, piling on two patties, two slices of cheese, fried onions, and bacon."

Click here to find the best burger in each state.