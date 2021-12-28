With 2022 right around the corner, Netflix is preparing to add a ton of new titles to its catalog. With the addition of new shows and movies, however, comes the downside—departing titles. Here's everything leaving Netflix in January 2022, so you can make sure to stream them before they're gone for good:

January 1st, 2022

A Cinderella Story (2004)

American Gangster (2007)

American Reunion (2012)

An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars (2012)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Autohead (2016)

Back to the 90s (2015)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Born to Play (2020)

Case 39 (2009)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Christmas Break-In (2019)

Christmas Survival (2018)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005)

Defiance (2008)

Disappearance (1 Season)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. Suess’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Durarara!! (1 Season)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Elliot The LIttlest Reindeer (2018)

February 9th (1 Season)

Flipped (2010)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Forensic Files (Collections 1-9)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Parts 1-5)

Fullmetal Alchemist (Season 1)

Garfield Gets Real (2007)

Garfield’s Fun Fest (2008)

Garfield’s Pet Force (2009)

Ghost (1990)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Gladiator (2000)

Good Hair (2009)

Green Lantern (2011)

Green Zone (2010)

Headwinds (2011)

Holly Star (2018)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

House Party (1990)

House Party 2 (1991)

House Party 3 (1994)

Hugo (2011)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Just Friends (2005)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)

Layer Cake (2004)

Life (1999)

Like Crazy (2011)

Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own (2 Seasons)

London Heist (2017)

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Love Jones (1997)

Magnolia (1999)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Marshall (2017)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Mia and Me (2 Seasons)

Middle Men (2009)

Midnight Run (1988)

More to Say (1 Season)

Mother’s Day (2016)

My Fair Lady (1964)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friendship (2018)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship (2018)

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever (2018)

My Pride (1 Season)

Mystery Men (1999)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Nang Nak (1999)

Natascha Kampusch: The Whole Story (2010)

Oddbods (1 Season)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Pet Sematary 2 (1992)

Premonition (2007)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Rugrat in Paris: The Movie (2000)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

Santa Girl (2019)

Save Me (1 Season)

Serendipity (2001)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Serendipity (2001)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Space Cowboys (2000)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Stepmom (1998)

Streets of Fire (1984)

Stuart Little (1999)

Surf’s Up (2007)

The 10 Sins (1 Season)

The American (2010)

The Break (2 Seasons) N

The Confrontation (1 Season)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Eagle of El-Se’eed (1 Season)

The Four Seasons (1981)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Game (1997)

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings(Season 1)

The Great British Baking Show (Collection 1-4)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Land of Hypocrisy (1 Season)

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Ollie & Moon Show (1 Season)

The Piano (1993)

The Rugrats Movie (1998)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Strangers (2008)

The Tourist (2010)

Titanic (1997)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Tong: Memories (1 Season)

Total Recall (1990)

Tremors (1990)

Transformers Prime (1 Season)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (1 Season)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (1 Season)

Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Unknown (2011)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

Vexed (2 Seasons)

Waiting for “Superman” (2010)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Wild Child (2008)

Zathura (2005)

Zodiac (2007)

January 2nd

Déjà Vu (2013)

Snowpiercer (2013)

January 3rd

Playing for Keeps (2012)

January 5th

Iron Ladies (2018)

Rampage: President Down (2016)

River, el más grande siempre (2019)

See You in Time (2017)

January 6th

A Ghost Story (2017)

Ballerina (Leap!) (2016)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Episodes (Season 1-5)

January 8th

Tundukkan Playboy Itu (2016)

January 9th

Monsters: Dark Continent (2014)

January 12th

Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)

Hardy Bucks (Season 1-4)

The Intouchables (2011)

January 13th

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women (2016)

January 15th

Abdullah, The Final Witness (2016)

Berlin Calling (2008)

Bulbul Can Sing (2018)

La Grande Chaumière Violette (2016)

Lavender (2002)

Pari (2018)

Sarajevo (2014)

Stereo (2014)

We Are Young. We Are Strong. (2014)

January 16th

Deadcon (2019)

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019)

Twilight movie collection: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse The Twilight Saga: New Moon Twilight



January 18th

Bad Day for the Cut (2017)

Homefront (2013)

Old Lord Savanna (2018)

The Bling Ring (2013)

January 19th

Memory Lane (2017)

January 20th

Connected (2008)

Drink Drank Drunk (2016)

Pink (2016)

The Beast Stalker (2008)

The Midas Touch (2013)

The Twins Effect II (2004)

Twins Mission (2007)

January 22nd

Countdown to Death Pablo Escobar (2017)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019)

The Shannara Chronicles (Seasons 1-2)

January 24th

Bhasmasur (2017)

O Silêncio do Céu (2016)

Pocoyo (Season 1)

January 25th