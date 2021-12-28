Nashville Announces Updates For Anyone Attending New Year's Eve Celebration

As Nashville prepares to host its annual New Year's Eve celebration, additional protocols have been put in place due to the rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

The increased number of cases in and around Nashville is largely in part because of the omicron variant, which the city is closely monitoring, according to Andrea Arnold, chief public affairs officer for the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, WKRN reports.

"Our concern is obviously extremely high," said Arnold. "We are working in partnership with public health officials and are monitoring it daily, looking at everything from hospitalization rates, and then just taking stricter protocols within our staff."

Because of the rising numbers, the city has implemented new protocols heading in to Friday's (December 31) events. For those hoping to experience ringing in the new year downtown, event planners are requiring attendees to have a negative COVID-19 test, dated either December 30 or 31, or volunteer proof of vaccination. Arnold added that masks are encouraged for anyone attending the event.

Dr. Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt, said that masks would be helpful for anyone in large crowds but encourages those who are considered high-risk for the virus to stay home this year.

"If you're in one of those high-risk groups ... maybe this is a New Year's when you ought to celebrate at home, because still, this virus, this omicron variant could make you very ill," said Dr. Schaffner.

For more information about Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration, visit the website here.