Nashville Woman Arrested After Fight Over Parking Ends In Shooting

By Sarah Tate

December 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

One woman was arrested after police said she shot a man in the foot during an argument over parking.

According to WKRN, the altercation began around 9 p.m. Monday (December 27) when a car reportedly parked in front of a driveway on Fain Street in the Napier area of Nashville. When the residents of the home confronted the male and female occupants of the vehicle, telling them to move, an argument broke out and eventually turned physical.

Chenilla Smith, 47, told police that when she and her boyfriend told the car's occupants to move, the woman punched her several times while the man reportedly attacked her boyfriend.

As the man and woman attempted to leave, Smith's boyfriend reportedly told her to get his gun. When she returned with the firearm, around 10 to 12 shots rang out, one of which is said to have hit the male victim in the foot. They managed to get away from the scene and called police. When they arrived, they found three spent cartridge cases, including one with blood surrounding it.

Officers took Smith into custody where she faces charges of aggravated assault. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police recently made another arrest involving an altercation that turned physical. Last week, two women living in the same rooming house got into a fight over a pair of missing shoes.

