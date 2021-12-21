Nashville Woman Arrested After Fighting Victim Over Pair Of Shoes

Sharing a living space with another person, especially someone you aren't familiar with, can present its fair share of challenges. For example, rooming with another student at a college dorm or finding a roommate to fill a spare bedroom can bring out worries of trust if you don't really know the other person. And if one of your items goes missing, the first suspect is always the roommate. That is what happened earlier this week when a woman in Nashville was arrested following a fight over a pair of shoes.

On Monday (December 20), officers responded to reports of a fight between two women living in the same rooming house, but with separate rooms and leases, WKRN reports. An arrest warrant states that 43-year-old Latasha Farral and an unnamed man forced their way into the female victim's room around 5 p.m. when Farral believed the victim took a pair of her shoes.

After demanding the victim return the shoes, Farral reportedly hit the victim with her hands. The man also is said to have struck a male victim that was also in the room. According to the news outlet, both victims were able to removed the suspect from the room, but Farral returned shortly after with a large metal lamp and tried to hit the victim again.

Police arrived at the scene and took Farral into custody, noting that she seemed heavily intoxicated and her story was "somewhat incoherent." Farral was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Tuesday, it is unclear if the unnamed man will face charges.