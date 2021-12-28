North West Shows Off Her Rap Skill To Eminem's 'Slim Shady' In New TikTok
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 28, 2021
North West's TikTok page is already turning the 8-year old into a bona fide social media star in her own right. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child took a page out of her rap star father's book for her latest TikTok video, in which she raps the lyrics to Eminem's 1999 hit "The Real Slim Shady" alongside her 3-year old sister, Chicago West. In the adorable footage, the Kardashian-West girls rhymed along to the first verse of Marshal Mathers' smash hit while standing in front of the family Christmas tree, lip syncing:
"It's the return of the... "Ah, wait, no way, you're kidding. He didn't just say what I think he did, did he?" And Dr. Dre said... nothing, you idiots! Dr. Dre's dead, he's locked in my basement! (Ha-ha!). Feminist women love Eminem"
North and Chicago rap along to Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady” on TikTok. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l69VV79OwV— Jenn (@_xmarissabee) December 27, 2021
The video comes just weeks after Kim K posted a sweet message she received from nephew Mason Disick, warning North about the potential dangers of social media. He wrote:
"I don't wanna disrespect north but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that."
The KKW founder responded to her nephew's text, saying:
"I appreciate you looking out Mason. And I agree. She felt bad and I don't think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it."
Fortunately for North, her parents still allow her to use the social media app --- responsibly.