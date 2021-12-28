This Cleveland Restaurant Is The Most Expensive One In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher

December 29, 2021

Money Business shopping and saving concept. Close up of woman hand holding and counting US Dollar banknote with copy space.
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio is home to tons of restaurants that won’t break the bank — but when you’re looking to splurge, one restaurant in Cleveland might be the best place.

Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the most expensive restaurant in every state. Here's how they figured it out: “We’ve scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus.”

So, which one stands out the most in Ohio? The Marble Room, located on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. Here’s why Love Food says it stands out:

“The grandeur of the setting makes dinner at Marble Room worth the hefty bill. Tables are arranged around marble columns and beneath the original pressed ceiling of a 19th-century former bank building. The food is suitably fine too, with a range of seafood dishes, steaks and raw bar treats including caviar, an ounce (28g) of which will set you back $131 (£98). Of the main courses, the Miyazaki Wagyu Strip Loin is the most expensive at $112 (£84) for the minimum 4oz (113g) serving.”

See the rest of the list here.

