Tom Cruise Applauds Ohio State Marching Band For 'Phenomenal' Halftime Show

By Kelly Fisher

December 28, 2021

"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" U.S. Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone knows Ohio State University’s marching band is The Best Damn Band In The Land (TBDBITL) — including Tom Cruise.

Last month, the Ohio State marching band delivered a jaw-dropping halftime show during the Buckeyes game against the Purdue Boilermakers. The show was inspired by Top Gun, filling Ohio Stadium with songs from the 1986 movie — including “Playing With the Boys,” “Mighty Wings,” “Danger Zone” and “Take My Breath Away” — while displaying impressive Top Gun-inspired formations. The whole thing took nearly 200 students to accomplish, according to Ohio State.

On Tuesday (December 28), the Ohio State University Marching Band announced the “huge surprise” they got from Cruise. The letter reads: “Dear Band, The Top Gun tribute was fantastic. What a phenomenal performance… I’d love for you all to be my guests for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this spring, and best of luck to the Ohio State University in the Rose Bowl. Sincerely, Tom Cruise”

Band members gasped, cheered and applauded to learn that Cruise invited them to a screening in response to their “phenomenal” performance. Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit theaters on May 27, 2022. Watch the announcement here:

Watch the halftime show here:

