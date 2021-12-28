WATCH: Fiery Plane Crash Caught On Camera In San Diego County Neighborhood

By Zuri Anderson

December 28, 2021

A fiery airplane crash was caught on camera in a Southern California neighborhood Monday evening (December 27).

ABC 7 says the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. near the 1200 block of Pepper Drive and North Mollison Avenue in Bostonia. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says there were no survivors. They also don't know who was on board at the time of the incident.

A nearby doorbell camera captured the shocking tragedy, as well. Footage shows what appears to be the plane flying low before a bright light envelops the scene, showing huge clouds of smoke shortly after. Deputies say there was a fire, but it was later extinguished.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including California Highway Patrol, the Lakeside Fire Protection District, and the El Cajon Police Department. Officials say one home was damaged from the crash, but there were no injuries reported on the ground.

The plane was reportedly scheduled to land at Gillespie Field airport, which is a few miles east of the area, reporters learned.

The crash also took out some power lines, leaving at least 350 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power, according to the company. SDG&E's outage map shows that there are 225 customers waiting for their power to come back as of Tuesday afternoon (December 28). Estimated restoration is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday (December 29), but that could be subject to change.

