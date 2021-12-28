WATCH: Fiery Plane Crash Caught On Camera In San Diego County Neighborhood

A fiery airplane crash was caught on camera in a Southern California neighborhood Monday evening (December 27).

ABC 7 says the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. near the 1200 block of Pepper Drive and North Mollison Avenue in Bostonia. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says there were no survivors. They also don't know who was on board at the time of the incident.

A nearby doorbell camera captured the shocking tragedy, as well. Footage shows what appears to be the plane flying low before a bright light envelops the scene, showing huge clouds of smoke shortly after. Deputies say there was a fire, but it was later extinguished.