Why Activists Are Calling For A Boycott Of Alana Haim's New Movie

Earlier this year, Alana Haim made her acting debut in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza. The film follows a woman named Alana Kane and a teenage boy named Gary Valentine falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. "The film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love," the synopsis teases.

Despite receiving early praise from critics, Licorice Pizza has recently come under fire from some viewers and activist groups for its portrayal of a woman in her twenties falling for a teenage boy, as well as for including scenes with anti-Asian racism. The activist group Media Action Network for Asian Americans released a statement regarding the film, calling out Anderson for his decision to feature scenes in which a character uses a mock Asian accent.

“MANAA hopes to show that showering praise on a movie such as ‘Licorice Pizza’ is condoning anti-Asian racism and gives a message that racism in movies is ok as long as Asians are the victims. Unfortunately, these attitudes translate into and perpetuate the anti-Asian hatred we see in the world around us,” a MANAA spokesperson told TheWrap.

“The cringeworthy scenes in ‘Licorice Pizza,’ which takes place in 1973, do not advance the plot in any way and are included simply for cheap laughs, reinforcing the notion that Asian-Americans are ‘less than’ and perpetual foreigners,” MANAA's spokesperson continued. “Because Asian Americans serve as the punching bag, Anderson (perhaps subconsciously, hopefully not consciously) figured no one would care, and judging by the acclaim his movie’s getting, he may be right.”