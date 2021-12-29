Here's When FOX Sports Will Re-Air 'ALL MADDEN' Doc Tributing John Madden
By Jason Hall
December 29, 2021
FOX Sports announced plans to re-air its documentary chronicling the life and football legacy of Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden in the wake of his death on Tuesday (December 29).
ALL MADDEN, which aired on Christmas Day (December 25), three days prior to Madden's passing, re-aired Tuesday night on FS1 and will re-air twice on Wednesday (December 29) at 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET.
"In honor of the incomparable coach, broadcaster, and leader - John Madden - @FS1 will re-air its documentary tribute, ALL MADDEN, tonight at 9:00 PM ET," FOX Sports PR's verified Twitter account shared on Tuesday night shortly after news of Madden's death. "FS1 will also re-air the documentary tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 9:00 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET."
In honor of the incomparable coach, broadcaster, and leader - John Madden - @FS1 will re-air its documentary tribute, ALL MADDEN, tonight at 9:00 PM ET.— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 29, 2021
FS1 will also re-air the documentary tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 9:00 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET.
Additionally, NFL Network aired its A Football Life docuseries episode on Madden, as well as its America's Game feature episode on the 1976 Oakland Raiders, who Madden led to a Super Bowl XI victory, Tuesday night amid news of his passing.
"In honor of the life & legacy of @ProFootballHOF head coach John Madden, @nflnetwork will air John Madden: A Football Life and America's Game: 1976 Oakland Raiders TONIGHT starting at 8:30 p ET."
In honor of the life & legacy of @ProFootballHOF head coach John Madden, @nflnetwork will air John Madden: A Football Life & America’s Game: 1976 Oakland Raiders TONIGHT starting at 8:30p ET— NFL Media (@NFLMedia) December 29, 2021
The NFL confirmed Madden's death in an official statement, noting that the legendary coach, commentator and popular video game namesake had died unexpectedly Tuesday morning.
"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."
The NFL confirmed details about a memorial service will be released when available.
Madden led the then-Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl XI victory over the Minnesota Vikings in 1977 and retired in 1978 with a 103-32-7 career coaching record and a 76.3% winning percentage, the highest in NFL history.
The Minnesota native went on to a legendary broadcasting career as the first NFL color analyst to contribute to all four major networks: CBS (1979-93), FOX (1994-2001), ABC (2002-05) and NBC (2006-08), before retiring ahead of the 2008 season.
Madden is also the namesake of EA Sports' popular Madden NFL Football video game franchise, initially lending his voice and likeness to the series in 1988.
Madden was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his coaching career in 2006.