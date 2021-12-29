Here's When FOX Sports Will Re-Air 'ALL MADDEN' Doc Tributing John Madden

FOX Sports announced plans to re-air its documentary chronicling the life and football legacy of Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden in the wake of his death on Tuesday (December 29).

ALL MADDEN, which aired on Christmas Day (December 25), three days prior to Madden's passing, re-aired Tuesday night on FS1 and will re-air twice on Wednesday (December 29) at 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET.

"In honor of the incomparable coach, broadcaster, and leader - John Madden - @FS1 will re-air its documentary tribute, ALL MADDEN, tonight at 9:00 PM ET," FOX Sports PR's verified Twitter account shared on Tuesday night shortly after news of Madden's death. "FS1 will also re-air the documentary tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 9:00 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET."