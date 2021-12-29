Kanye West Spotted With Model Yasmine Lopez After Buying House Next To Kim

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West may have purchased a home across from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, but that hasn't stopped him from attempting to move on romantically. Earlier this week, the DONDA rapper was spotted out and about with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez in Houston at James Harden's restaurant Thirteen for J Mulan's birthday.

The hangout comes just days after Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, reportedly purchased the $4.5 million mansion across from Kim K's Hidden Hills compound in Los Angeles. A source told People magazine about Yeezy's latest purchase:

"Kanye's new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It's near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP. It will be family-friends. He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye."

Although Kanye and Yasmine were spotted at the same party, sources say they aren't dating --- and they were "there separately and interacted, but they're not involved."

Earlier this month, Kanye reportedly split from model Vinetria after just a few months of dating. Ironically, the breakup came around the same time the Grammy Award winning rapper made a public plea for KKW to "run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly" during his performance at his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert alongside Drake. However, Kim responded by filing a notion to be legally single, all while hitting the town with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

No word on whether or not Kanye is currently single or looking to mingle.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices