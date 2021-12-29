Kanye West Spotted With Model Yasmine Lopez After Buying House Next To Kim

The hangout comes just days after Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, reportedly purchased the $4.5 million mansion across from Kim K's Hidden Hills compound in Los Angeles. A source told People magazine about Yeezy's latest purchase:

"Kanye's new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It's near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP. It will be family-friends. He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye."

Although Kanye and Yasmine were spotted at the same party, sources say they aren't dating --- and they were "there separately and interacted, but they're not involved."