Kanye West Spotted With Model Yasmine Lopez After Buying House Next To Kim
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 29, 2021
Kanye West may have purchased a home across from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, but that hasn't stopped him from attempting to move on romantically. Earlier this week, the DONDA rapper was spotted out and about with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez in Houston at James Harden's restaurant Thirteen for J Mulan's birthday.
Kanye and Justin LaBoy pulled up to James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant in Houston for J Mulan’s birthday tonight. pic.twitter.com/S8jCGpgEZZ— Jenn (@_xmarissabee) December 29, 2021
The hangout comes just days after Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, reportedly purchased the $4.5 million mansion across from Kim K's Hidden Hills compound in Los Angeles. A source told People magazine about Yeezy's latest purchase:
"Kanye's new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It's near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP. It will be family-friends. He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye."
Although Kanye and Yasmine were spotted at the same party, sources say they aren't dating --- and they were "there separately and interacted, but they're not involved."
Earlier this month, Kanye reportedly split from model Vinetria after just a few months of dating. Ironically, the breakup came around the same time the Grammy Award winning rapper made a public plea for KKW to "run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly" during his performance at his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert alongside Drake. However, Kim responded by filing a notion to be legally single, all while hitting the town with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.
No word on whether or not Kanye is currently single or looking to mingle.