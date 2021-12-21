Kanye West & Model Vinetria Reportedly Call It Quits

Kanye West may be a single man again, according to reports.

The music mogul, who split from wife Kim Kardashian earlier this year after she filed for divorce, is reportedly no longer dating model Vinetria. According to Page Six, the DONDA rapper and the model recently called it quits after months of "hooking up". Fans have also noticed that although Vinetria is still following Kanye on Instagram, he's no longer following her.

Just last month, the pair was spotted out and about, making their first public appearance together, attending Ye's Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis.