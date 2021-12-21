Kanye West & Model Vinetria Reportedly Call It Quits
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 21, 2021
Kanye West may be a single man again, according to reports.
The music mogul, who split from wife Kim Kardashian earlier this year after she filed for divorce, is reportedly no longer dating model Vinetria. According to Page Six, the DONDA rapper and the model recently called it quits after months of "hooking up". Fans have also noticed that although Vinetria is still following Kanye on Instagram, he's no longer following her.
Just last month, the pair was spotted out and about, making their first public appearance together, attending Ye's Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis.
Kanye pulled up for the DONDA ACADEMY DEBUT 🤩 @kanyewest @thegrindsession @tanagersports pic.twitter.com/gWGRdA9nd9— Overtime (@overtime) November 7, 2021
Neither Kanye or Vinetria have commented on the split. However, the news comes just weeks after the rapper made a public plea for his wife, KKW, to "come back" to him during a performance of Runaway, at his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert featuring Drake.
According to TMZ, she filed just hours before Kanye West went on stage his #FreeLarryHoover benefit concert, where he sang his song "Runaway" and ad-libbed over vocals at the end of the song to say, "Run back to me... more specifically, Kimberly." pic.twitter.com/0dZyfK6ubG— No Jumper (@nojumper) December 10, 2021
The news also comes on the heels of Kim Kardashian being spotted out several times in one week with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in New York. Over the weekend, the pair hit the movie theaters in Pete's hometown of Staten Island together to see the new Spiderman film, where a fan trolled the beauty mogul, shouting:
"Yo, Kim, Kanye's way better. I'm not even gonna hold you."
That hasn't stopped Kim and Pete from continuing their rendevous all over the city. On Monday, the comedian was seen exiting Kim's hotel room at the Four Seasons in the Financial District after reportedly “spending the night.” Despite Kanye's split from Vinteria, the rapper still may not get the chance to rekindle the flame with his estranged wife. Kim filed court documents earlier this month to be declared legally single.