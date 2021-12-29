Masks Recommended For All As Austin-Travis County Moves Back To Stage 4
By Dani Medina
December 29, 2021
Austin-Travis County is returning to Stage 4 COVID-19 guidelines ahead of New Year's celebrations as the omicron variant surges in the area, officials announced Wednesday.
Under Stage 4, fully vaccinated or boosted Austin-Travis County residents are recommended to wear masks when gathering with people outside of their household, traveling, dining and shopping, according to a press release. Partially and unvaccinated residents, including those who need their booster dose, should wear masks, avoid gatherings with people outside of their household, only travel and shop if it's essential and choose to-go options for dining.
The City of Austin urges residents to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
“One of the greatest traits of Austin-Travis County is how we have consistently been one of the leaders in the state when it comes to lower Community Transmission Rates. Our people have continually stepped up for the greater good and been the example of how to navigate the COVID-19 surges with masking, social distancing, and vaccinations. However, as our vigilance begins to wane, our community is falling behind. We can't afford to be lax in our prevention efforts and I'm confident that Austin-Travis County will once again lead the way," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County health authority.
Austin Public Health returns to Stage 4 of Risk-Based Guidelines.https://t.co/vJWQvGgk3J— Austin Public Health (@AusPublicHealth) December 29, 2021
The move to Stage 4 guidelines comes days before New Year's Eve and New Year's Day celebrations, as well as the return to school after winter break in the coming weeks.
“We must move into Stage 4. As we celebrate a new year, it is increasingly important to get the vaccine and booster shots, tested if you have traveled and, hopefully for a limited time, to wear masks whenever and every time you’re around other people you don’t know to be vaccinated, except when eating and drinking," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler.
#COVID19 vaccinations + boosters continue to offer the best protection against the virus + its variants.💉 Moderna, Pfizer, + Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses are available at all @AusPublicHealth locations. pic.twitter.com/NkBxTaZpd3— City of Austin (@austintexasgov) December 29, 2021
According to KXAN, the New Year's Eve fireworks hosted by the City of Austin are scheduled to occur as planned. Walkes, however, urges people not to gather to watch the fireworks show.
“That is to be viewed from afar, there are no plans for gathering, there are no vendors, no bands. We are expecting people to view it from their vehicles or in the downtown area people may be able to look at it through their windows," Walkes told KXAN.
In Austin-Travis County, the community transmission rate, test positivity rate and seven-day average of hospital admissions are spiking. The CTR in Austin is 404.96, compared to Texas' 319.7 CTR.
For more information, and to find COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites, visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.