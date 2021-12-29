Austin-Travis County is returning to Stage 4 COVID-19 guidelines ahead of New Year's celebrations as the omicron variant surges in the area, officials announced Wednesday.

Under Stage 4, fully vaccinated or boosted Austin-Travis County residents are recommended to wear masks when gathering with people outside of their household, traveling, dining and shopping, according to a press release. Partially and unvaccinated residents, including those who need their booster dose, should wear masks, avoid gatherings with people outside of their household, only travel and shop if it's essential and choose to-go options for dining.

The City of Austin urges residents to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

“One of the greatest traits of Austin-Travis County is how we have consistently been one of the leaders in the state when it comes to lower Community Transmission Rates. Our people have continually stepped up for the greater good and been the example of how to navigate the COVID-19 surges with masking, social distancing, and vaccinations. However, as our vigilance begins to wane, our community is falling behind. We can't afford to be lax in our prevention efforts and I'm confident that Austin-Travis County will once again lead the way," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County health authority.