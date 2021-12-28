Missing Kentucky Teen With Autism Found Safe In Texas After A Week

A 14-year-old boy with autism and ADHD from Kentucky who was reported missing before Christmas has been found safe in Texas, according to police.

Kerry Brooks of Shively, Kentucky, was last seen December 19 when he told his family he was walking from their house to a nearby nursing home he often visited, according to WLWT. He never showed up to the nursing home.

Brooks was found safe late Monday night, according to Austin Police. Officials said in a statement that a suspect has been detained and Brooks' family has been notified. There are plans to reunite Brooks with his family in motion.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation and because this is a multi-agency investigation, we will not be able to release additional information at this time," Austin Police said in a statement.