Missing Kentucky Teen With Autism Found Safe In Texas After A Week
By Dani Medina
December 28, 2021
A 14-year-old boy with autism and ADHD from Kentucky who was reported missing before Christmas has been found safe in Texas, according to police.
Kerry Brooks of Shively, Kentucky, was last seen December 19 when he told his family he was walking from their house to a nearby nursing home he often visited, according to WLWT. He never showed up to the nursing home.
Brooks was found safe late Monday night, according to Austin Police. Officials said in a statement that a suspect has been detained and Brooks' family has been notified. There are plans to reunite Brooks with his family in motion.
"We are still in the early stages of the investigation and because this is a multi-agency investigation, we will not be able to release additional information at this time," Austin Police said in a statement.
A Facebook page dedicated to Brooks' search, "Bring home Kerry Brooks," has posted an update about Brooks' return home.
"Everyone, I am so happy to announce to you all that Kerry was found safe tonight by an officer in Texas. We don’t know much at this time. This has shown us the power of social media. When a community comes together, change occurs. It has also shown us the power of prayer. The Lord fights for us," the post said.
WLWT reported Brooks' family said he is typically very trusting of strangers, a factor that might have led to his disappearance.
"He completely lacks boundaries, so there's no connection for him that someone might not have his best interests at heart," his aunt, Brittany Blevins, told WLWT. "And if he just sees anything, he's like, 'Oh, let me go be a part of that.'"