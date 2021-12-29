Earlier this month, Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory received news nobody ever wants to hear—he was suffering from a rare tumor called a Pheochromocytoma. Shortly before the holidays, he underwent life-saving surgery to remove the tumor.

Now on the mend, Gilbert took to Instagram to share a glimpse into "Christmas 2021" following his surgery. "Having to go on three walks a day. Enough to raise my heart rate some and get some good breathing in," he began the post, which featured a slideshow of photos.

"Had an awesome walk with my family this morning," he continued, before telling fans to "swipe to see my scar (not up close). Don’t swipe if you hate scars."

"Every day is a little better. Sugar is stable and blood pressure is normal. Crazy what a pheochromocytoma does to your body. Long journey but never give up the fight!" he concluded.