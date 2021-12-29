People bought more vinyl last week than any other week in at least 30 years. As Billboard reports, 2.11 million LPs were sold in the week ending in December 23, which beats last year's record of 1.84 million and marks the first time more than 2 million records were sold in a single week since SoundScan started keeping track in 1991.

The impressive numbers are surely connected to some big album releases this year. In August, Billie Eilish released her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which sold 73,000 vinyl copies in its first week (the second-highest vinyl sales week since at least 1991). Then, in November, Taylor Swift dropped Red (Taylor's Version), which sold 114,000 LPs in its first week, breaking the modern era record. Adele released her latest album 30 a week later and boasted 108,000 LP sales its first week. 30 was also the top-selling LP last week, making up 59,000 of the 2.11 million units sold. In the six weeks since its release, 30 has sold 293,000 LPs, making it the year's top-selling record.

The format has made a major comeback in recent years. In 2020, RIAA reported a 29.2% increase in vinyl sales, and from the looks of it those numbers continued to go up this year.