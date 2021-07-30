Billie Eilish Drops Her Sophomore Album 'Happier Than Ever'

Billie Eilish's new album, Happier Than Ever, has arrived and it hears the pop star collide with her brother and go-to collaborator FINNEAS on the full-length set.

Released on Friday (July 30), the 16-track collection, which was produced and recorded in Los Angeles, includes her batch of singles released ahead of the LP's drop date ("My Future," "Therefore I Am," "Your Power," "Lost Cause" and "NDA"), and takes Eilish into a different direction as she noted, "almost none of the songs on this album are joyful."

"I wanted to make a very timeless record that wasn’t just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself," Eilish recently told VEVO, citing Julie London, Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee as inspirations for the set. "The main thing that I would hope is for people to hear what I say and then go, 'Oh, God, I feel like that. I didn’t know I felt like that, but this is how I feel.' And maybe, you know, make a change in their life that makes them happier."

