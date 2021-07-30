Billie Eilish Drops Her Sophomore Album 'Happier Than Ever'

By Hayden Brooks

July 30, 2021

Photo: Kelia Anne Mac Cluskey

Billie Eilish's new album, Happier Than Ever, has arrived and it hears the pop star collide with her brother and go-to collaborator FINNEAS on the full-length set.

Released on Friday (July 30), the 16-track collection, which was produced and recorded in Los Angeles, includes her batch of singles released ahead of the LP's drop date ("My Future," "Therefore I Am," "Your Power," "Lost Cause" and "NDA"), and takes Eilish into a different direction as she noted, "almost none of the songs on this album are joyful."

"I wanted to make a very timeless record that wasn’t just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself," Eilish recently told VEVO, citing Julie London, Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee as inspirations for the set. "The main thing that I would hope is for people to hear what I say and then go, 'Oh, God, I feel like that. I didn’t know I felt like that, but this is how I feel.' And maybe, you know, make a change in their life that makes them happier."

Eilish is performing at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September alongside a lineup of superstar artists. Fans across the country can tune in and watch an exclusive live stream of the show via The CW App and CWTV.com. Then, on October 2nd and 3rd, relive all of the epic performances from the weekend during a televised special on The CW Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And leading up to the official television special, The CW will also air an hour-long Best Of Special on Sunday, September 29th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Billie Eilish

