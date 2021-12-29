Talk about a TikTok fail.

On Tuesday (December 28), Machine Gun Kelly shared a hilarious glimpse into his Christmas celebration with his girlfriend, Megan Fox, and her three kids, Bodi, Journey, and Noah, on TikTok. While playing with the kids' Bop It, MGK accidentally broke the toy as he banged it against his backside on the "bop it" command.

As soon as the Bop It piece flies off the toy, one of Fox's kids can be heard yelling "you broke it!" from somewhere off-camera. MGK looks to Fox for help as he scrambles to fix the toy while she just shakes her head. Making the whole thing even better, MGK and Fox are rocking coordinating Christmas pajamas.

"Megan questioning her entire existence there," one fan commented on the hilarious video. "This was funnier than it needed to be," another chimed in.