See Megan Fox's Reaction To Machine Gun Kelly Breaking Her Kids' Bop It
By Emily Lee
December 29, 2021
Talk about a TikTok fail.
On Tuesday (December 28), Machine Gun Kelly shared a hilarious glimpse into his Christmas celebration with his girlfriend, Megan Fox, and her three kids, Bodi, Journey, and Noah, on TikTok. While playing with the kids' Bop It, MGK accidentally broke the toy as he banged it against his backside on the "bop it" command.
As soon as the Bop It piece flies off the toy, one of Fox's kids can be heard yelling "you broke it!" from somewhere off-camera. MGK looks to Fox for help as he scrambles to fix the toy while she just shakes her head. Making the whole thing even better, MGK and Fox are rocking coordinating Christmas pajamas.
"Megan questioning her entire existence there," one fan commented on the hilarious video. "This was funnier than it needed to be," another chimed in.
@machinegunkelly
Break it, I mean, bop it 🤪🎄♬ original sound - Colson
MGK and Fox have been going strong for quite some time now. They first started dating back in 2020 after meeting on the set of the indie film Midnight. Since then, they've continued to make headlines with their daring red carpet ensembles and tendency towards PDA.
During a recent visit to the Drew Barrymore Show, opened up about how his relationship with Fox has had a positive influence over all aspects of his life. “My girl is really centered and kind of was like the one who encouraged me to face my past and stuff and pick out what it is that I’m running from," he said of the Transformers actress. "That was big for me.”