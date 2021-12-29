This Eatery Has The Best Salad In Michigan

Eating a meal that's a little on the healthier side can be difficult when you have burgers or burritos as other food options.

Salads can be just as delicious as the greasy stuff, if you add the right ingredients. Luckily, if you're on the hunt for a great salad, Eat This, Not That! searched "far and wide" to find the best salad option in each state.

"As the days are getting brighter, there's nothing better than a meal that keeps you light and energized. Salads are a great way to get creative with flavors while still sticking to nutritious values."

To find the best salad options, Eat This Not That! "researched reviews from Yelp and local publications with a combination of highly recommended restaurants alongside their most-reviewed salad dishes" to find the best salads around.

So, where can you find the best salad in Michigan?

Kale Crunch Salad at Brome Modern Eatery in Dearborn.

Here is what the report had to say about Brome Modern Eatery:

"Brome Modern Eatery is known for its burger selection, but the salads are not far behind. When you're in the market for zesty crunch, this kale salad will be sure to cure your cravings. The reviews say it's 'one of the best you can get.'"

