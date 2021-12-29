This Tiny Town In Michigan Has A Population Of 11

We all know how populated major cities are throughout the states, but a lot of people are unaware of the small towns surrounding those major metropolitan areas.

Luckily, if you aren't aware of the smallest town in your state, House Beautiful set out to find the tiniest towns in the United States.

"When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small-town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest!"

So, what is Michigan's tiniest town?

The tiniest town in Michigan is Pilgrim, with a population of 11.

Pilgrim is located within Crystal Lake Township in Benzie County.

Here is what House Beautiful had to say about Pilgrim:

"This teeny town sits on Portage Lake, a body of water adjacent to Lake Superior."

According to City-Data, the 2010 Census reported that Pilgrim had five men and six women living there with a median age range of 76 years old. The largest city with over 50,000 people near Pilgrim is Green Bay, with a population of 104,777 as of 2019.

To see the tiniest town in each state across the U.S., click here.